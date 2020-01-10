Público
Los directores de Servicios Sociales dan su 'Corazón de Piedra' a Rocío Monasterio por su "desprecio" a los menores migrantes

Este reconocimiento se otorga todos los años a la "trayectoria y actuaciones más destacadas por su falta de sensibilidad en materia social y su desprecio hacia personas desfavorecidas.

20/11/2019.- La portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento madrileño, Rocío Monasterio, durante la rueda de prensa esta mañana en la sede madrileña de esta formación.- EFE/Víctor Lerena

La líder de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha sido galardonada por la asociación de directores y gerentes de Servicios Sociales con el Premio Corazón de Piedra por hablar "en tono despectivo e insultante" de los menores migrantes, refiriéndose a ellos como "manadas de menas".

Este reconocimiento se otorga todos los años a la "trayectoria y actuaciones más destacadas por su falta de sensibilidad en materia social y su desprecio hacia personas desfavorecidas". Monasterio ha sido la elegida en esta edición por "sus injustos y crueles comentarios acusando a menores de origen extranjero tutelados".

También le acusaron de "acudir a la puerta de su domicilio en un claro intento de provocar la ira vecinal contra ellos", en referencia a la visita que hizo al centro de menores de Hortaleza y que generó cierta polémica.

A este premio también estaba nominado Síndic de Greuges, Joan Ribó, y los ayuntamientos de Galapagar, Torrevieja y Caravaca de la Cruz, los consistorios más pobres en inversión en servicios sociales de toda España.

Estos tres Ayuntamientos ocupan el pódium de la pobreza en inversión en servicios sociales, entre los 421 Ayuntamientos españoles mayores de 20.000 habitantes, con un gasto de 21 euros por habitante en 2018, cuando la media es de 94. "Bien merecen, por ello, haber quedado en segundo lugar en estos premios", aseguraron los gerentes de Servicios Sociales.

Rafael Ribó ha quedado así en tercer lugar por "culpar a pacientes de otras comunidades del déficit de la Sanidad catalana y de las listas de espera que genera" y, de esta manera, "echar las culpas a los de fuera".

