La economista Bibiana Medialdea será la directora general de Consumo

madrid
Bibiana Medialdea, economista y profesora de la Universidad Complutense, será la directora general del Ministerio Consumo de Alberto Garzón. Según recoge eldiario.es, también se ha designado al profesor universitario de Derecho Rafael Escudero como secretario general de Consumo y Juego.
Por su parte, el economista Desiderio Cansino será el director de Gabinete de Garzón. El ministro anunció en una entrevista que trabajan para implantar medidas que controlen las al juego y las apuestas. Garzón señaló que "no hay prácticamente ningún tipo de regulación sobre la publicidad. [...] Es un caos, ahora mismo es prácticamente la ley de la selva".
Entre los puntos que se encontraban en el acuerdo para un Gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, se acordó la "regulación de la publicidad de los juegos de azar y apuestas en línea, de ámbito estatal y similar a la de los productos del tabaco".
