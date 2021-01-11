Estás leyendo: Sánchez convoca el primer Comité Federal del PSOE telemático de su historia

Público
Público

Ejecutiva Permanente del PSOE Sánchez convoca el primer Comité Federal del PSOE telemático de su historia

El máximo órgano del partido entre Congreso y Congreso se reunirá el 23 de enero, un año después del último encuentro.  Convocará la segunda quincena de octubre el 40º Congreso, cuatro meses después de los cuatro años de mandato.

Abalos insiste en que "no hay ningún pacto" con Bildu para sacar adelante los PGE
El secretario de organización del PSOE y ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, en una rueda de prensa en el PSOE. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

La Ejecutiva Permanente del PSOE decidió convocar para el próximo 23 de enero el Comité Federal del partido, máximo órgano entre Congreso y Congreso,  de forma telemática por primera vez en la historia del partido.

Este será el segundo Comité Federal del PSOE desde que Pedro Sánchez fue investido presidente del Gobierno en enero de 2020, y era un clamor entre algunos sectores del partido que no podía posponerse más la convocatoria del máximo cónclave socialista.

La pandemia condicionó su convocatoria y, aunque hubo voces pidiendo esta convocatoria de forma telemática, desde la Ejecutiva Federal se quiso posponer la reunión. 

Además, en la misma reunión se acordó convocar el 40º Congreso del partido para la segunda quincena de octubre, lo que supera en casi en cuatro meses el plazo del mandato del último Congreso del PSOE.

Esto supondrá que el calendario precongresual para la elección de los delegados se iniciará a primeros del mes de septiembre, pero también que los congresos regionales que siguen al Congreso Federal tendrán poco tiempo para celebrarse antes de final de año.

Nada más tomar posesión como presidente del Gobierno, en el PSOE se iniciaron las especulaciones de cuándo se celebraría el siguiente Congreso del partido, lo que Pedro Sánchez zanjó de inmediato posponiéndolo a la primavera del 2021. Ahora, tal vez por la pandemia, ha decidido retrasarlo todavía más y esperar hasta octubre, ya que no se esperan elecciones a la vista y la más cercana sería de la de Andalucía.

Aunque es pronto para especular, fuentes consultadas apuntan que habrá una nueva Ejecutiva Federal diferente, muy renovada y más corta en el número de componentes que la que se designó en el anterior Congreso.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público