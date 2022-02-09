Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Quién ha ganado el segundo debate de las elecciones de Castilla y León?

Los candidatos del PSOE, Ciudadanos y PP a la Presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, Francisco Igea y Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. EFE
Madrid

Este miércoles 9 de febrero a las 21.00 horas se ha celebrado el segundo debate de las elecciones de Castilla y León. El encuentro lo han protagonizado los líderes de las formaciones en la región y candidatos a presidir las cortes regionales: Francisco Igea por Ciudadanos, Luis Tudanca por el Partido Socialista y Alfonso Fernández Mañueco por el Partido Popular. ¿Quién ha ganado en el 'cara a cara'?

