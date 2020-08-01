Barcelona
El presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, se reunió con el presidente catalán, Quim Torra, el pasado 24 de julio en el Palau de la Generalitat con la intención de consensuar la fecha de las próximas elecciones autonómicas.
Según informa este sábado El Periódico en su edición digital, Junqueras aprovechó la concesión del tercer grado penitenciario para mantener un encuentro con Quim Torra, por primera vez desde que este fuera designado president, con la cuestión del adelanto electoral como uno de los temas sobre la mesa.
Aunque la convocatoria de las elecciones catalanas es una competencia exclusiva del presidente de la Generalitat, Junqueras habría insistido en que, en un gobierno de coalición, las fuerzas políticas que le dan apoyo deben consensuar la fecha de los comicios, según el rotativo barcelonés.
Pocos días después de esta reunión, a Junqueras, condenado a 13 años de prisión por la causa del procés, le fue suspendido el régimen de semilibertad tras un recurso de la Fiscalia atendido por el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria.
