Estás leyendo: El PP vasco apuesta por la coalición con Ciudadanos "ajustada" a la realidad política vasca

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones Euskadi El PP vasco apuesta por la coalición con Ciudadanos "ajustada" a la realidad política vasca

A pesar del rechazo manifestado por el presidente de los populares vascos, Alfonso Alonso, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, y el vicesecretario general de Cs, Carlos Cuadrado, han firmado esta tarde un acuerdo para concurrir en coalición a los comicios en el que destacan "como objetivo capital la unión del espacio constitucionalista en el País Vasco y el fortalecimiento de la unidad, la igualdad y la libertad".

El presidente del PP vasco, Alfonso Alonso en una reciente visita la localidad de Eibar, acompañado por dirigentes y cargos del PP vasco. EFE/Juan Herrero.
El presidente del PP vasco, Alfonso Alonso en una reciente visita la localidad de Eibar, acompañado por dirigentes y cargos del PP vasco. EFE/Juan Herrero.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

bilbao

efe

La secretaria general del PP vasco, Amaya Fernández, ha afirmado este domingo que su formación en Euskadi "ha apostado" por la coalición electoral con Ciudadanos de cara a las elecciones autonómicas del 5 de abril "desde el minuto uno", pero ha añadido que dicha coalición debe "ajustarse a la realidad de la política vasca y a lo que significa el PP vasco".

En una comparecencia en Bilbao un día antes de la reunión de la junta directiva regional de su partido en la que se analizará la situación creada tras el acuerdo de coalición suscrito por la dirección nacional con Cs y que no cuenta con el aval del líder y presidente de la formación en esta comunidad, Alfonso Alonso, Fernández ha mantenido que "Alonso habla en nombre de toda la organización y cuenta con un apoyo abrumador del partido" en Euskadi.

"Toda la dirección del PP vasco comparte que la coalición es una apuesta ilusionante; lo que el presidente Alfonso Alonso está diciendo estos días en nombre de la toda la organización es que queremos que la voz del PP vasco se escuche y se tenga en cuenta", ha remarcado, y ha destacado que este dirigente "es el mejor exponente del constitucionalismo en Euskadi".

Imagen del logo de la coalición entre el Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, bajo el nombre "PP + Cs", presentado este viernes para las elecciones vascas del próximo 5 de abril.
Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú