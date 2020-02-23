bilbao
La secretaria general del PP vasco, Amaya Fernández, ha afirmado este domingo que su formación en Euskadi "ha apostado" por la coalición electoral con Ciudadanos de cara a las elecciones autonómicas del 5 de abril "desde el minuto uno", pero ha añadido que dicha coalición debe "ajustarse a la realidad de la política vasca y a lo que significa el PP vasco".
En una comparecencia en Bilbao un día antes de la reunión de la junta directiva regional de su partido en la que se analizará la situación creada tras el acuerdo de coalición suscrito por la dirección nacional con Cs y que no cuenta con el aval del líder y presidente de la formación en esta comunidad, Alfonso Alonso, Fernández ha mantenido que "Alonso habla en nombre de toda la organización y cuenta con un apoyo abrumador del partido" en Euskadi.
"Toda la dirección del PP vasco comparte que la coalición es una apuesta ilusionante; lo que el presidente Alfonso Alonso está diciendo estos días en nombre de la toda la organización es que queremos que la voz del PP vasco se escuche y se tenga en cuenta", ha remarcado, y ha destacado que este dirigente "es el mejor exponente del constitucionalismo en Euskadi".
