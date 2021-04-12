Estás leyendo: "Hazlo por Madrid", el lema del PSOE se centra en movilizar el voto

Elecciones en Madrid "Hazlo por Madrid", el lema del PSOE se centra en movilizar el voto

Gabilondo asegura que si hay movilización Ayuso perderá y por ello lanzó un claro mensaje: "Votes lo que votes, vota el 4-M".

Libertad y vacunación, protagonistas de la campaña
Pedro Sánchez y Ángel Gabilondo, en el acto celebrado el pasado domingo en Madrid. EFE

"Hazlo por Madrid". Con este lema, el PSOE de Madrid arranca la precampaña buscando un claro llamamiento a la movilización y, a la vez, pidiendo un cambio en el Gobierno de la comunidad.

Ángel Gabilondo presentó oficialmente la campaña con un claro mensaje llamando al voto masivo, ya que aseguró que si  hay movilización Isabel Díaz Ayuso perderá el Gobierno de Madrid. "Votes lo que votes, vota el 4-M", reclamó el candidato socialista, sabedor de que los ciudadanos más reacios a acudir a las urnas están en la izquierda. 

(Habrá ampliación)

