El presidente del Gobierno le recuerda a la líder del Ejecutivo madrileño, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que su comunidad tiene peores cifras en contagios, presión hospitalaria y fallecidos que la media nacional y le pide "seriedad y responsabilidad".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una imagen de archivo en La Moncloa. Zipi / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha criticado duramente este viernes las cifras  actuales de la Comunidad de Madrid en la pandemia, después de que se conociera que el líder del Ejecutivo dudaba de los datos aportados por el Gobierno autonómico y de que Ayuso le respondiera con un "se cree el ladrón que todos son de su condición".

