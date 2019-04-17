La periodista Cristina Fallarás, la actriz Vicky Peña, el cantautor Quico Pi de la Serra y la histórica luchadora antifranquista y militante del PSUC María Salvo cierran simbólicamente la lista de Barcelona en Comú, que encabeza la actual alcaldesa Ada Colau, para las próximas elecciones municipales.
Según ha informado BComú, las cuatro personas que cierran la candidatura de Colau son "personas referentes", destacadas por su trayectoria en el ámbito de la cultura, de la defensa de los derechos sociales y la lucha antifranquista.
Tanto Salvo como Pi de la Serra ya cerraron la lista de Colau en 2015, junto con el ya fallecido historiador Josep Fontana. La lista que encabeza Colau tiene como segundo de la candidatura al catedrático Joan Subirats, seguido de Janet Sanz, Laura Pérez, Jordi Martí, Lucía Martín y Eloi Badía.
La actual concejal de Movilidad, Mercedes Vidal, no estará en la candidatura, mientras que la concejal de Ciutat Vella, Gala Pin, también ha anunciado que no estará en posiciones de salida de la lista por razones personales.
Tampoco repetirán los tenientes de alcalde Jaume Asens y Gerardo Pisarello, candidatos a un escaño en el congreso de los Diputados. Entre las incorporaciones a la lista de Colau figura el jurista y sociólogo Marc Serra, que aparecería en la novena posición de la candidatura.
