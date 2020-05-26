Estás leyendo: El Gobierno da luz verde a un crédito de 30.500 millones de euros para la Seguridad Social por la reducción de ingresos

Emergencia del coronavirus El Gobierno da luz verde a un crédito de 30.500 millones de euros para la Seguridad Social por la reducción de ingresos

Unos 14.000 millones serán para mantener el equilibrio presupuestario, mientras que el resto de la partida irá destinada a sufragar la mayor parte de prestaciones por desempleo causadas por la pandemia.

La ministra portavoz María Jesús Montero y la titular de Industria, Comercio y Turismo Reyes Maroto, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en Moncloa./ Ballesteros (EFE)
La ministra portavoz María Jesús Montero y la titular de Industria, Comercio y Turismo Reyes Maroto, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en Moncloa./ Ballesteros (EFE)

madrid

europa press

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes un Real Decreto-ley de medidas urgentes en el ámbito económico en el que se incluyen dos créditos, por un importe global de 30.502 millones de euros, para afrontar la pérdida de ingresos de la Seguridad Social por los mayores gastos en prestaciones, las exenciones de cuotas y menores cotizaciones, así como para hacer frente al pago del mayor número de prestaciones por desempleo derivadas de la crisis sanitaria.

En concreto, según ha detallado la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, se ha incluido en este decreto un crédito extraordinario del Estado a la Seguridad Social por importe de 14.002 millones de euros para mantener el equilibrio presupuestario ante los menores ingresos del sistema por las medidas de protección adoptadas (prestación extraordinaria para autónomos, exoneración de cotizaciones en los ERTEs, entre otras).

Asimismo, se ha aprobado otro crédito, por un máximo de 16.500 millones de euros sin intereses, para afrontar el pago del mayor número de prestaciones por desempleo que ha causado la pandemia. "Es evidente que los ingresos del sistema se van a ver reducidos respecto a lo previsto (...) Estos créditos reflejan el compromiso del Gobierno con el sistema de la Seguridad Social", ha destacado Montero.

