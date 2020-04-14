madridActualizado:
La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, anunció este martes en conferencia de prensa que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, iniciará el próximo jueves con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, la ronda de contactos para buscar un gran acuerdo para la reconstrucción del país tras la crisis del coronavirus, intentando reeditar los Pactos de la Moncloa.
El viernes, el presidente del Gobierno continuará la ronda de contactos, todos tendrán carácter bilateral, con el resto del líderes de los partidos parlamentarios de mayor a menor. Posteriormente, estos encuentros los mantendrá con los presidentes autonómicos y los agentes sociales.
La ministra, eso sí, rechazó tajantemente condiciones previas para iniciar el diálogo como las que ha puesto el Partido Popular, al vincular un posible acuerdo a que saliera del Gobierno el vicepresidente segundo Pablo iglesias.
Montero no contempló tal posibilidad: "Este es un Gobierno cohesionado y no se trata de utilizar estas reuniones con motivos partidistas o para lanzar deseos que no se van a cumplir. Eso no sería más que una escusa para no iniciar el proceso de diálogo"; afirmó.
Montero dejó muy claro que el PSOE no tiene ninguna intención de romper el Gobierno de coalición
En concreto, Montero fue preguntada por la exigencia de la Fundación FAES, presidida por José María Aznar, en la que exige al PSOE que rompa con Unidas Podemos si quiere un pacto con el PP. A este respecto, la ministra señaló que "Aznar puede tener las expectativas que quiera sobre el Gobierno de España", pero aseguró que eso no se va a cumplir y no está en los planes de los socialistas ni del Ejecutivo.
La ministra Portavoz defendió finalmente que es el momento de diálogo, "de sentar las bases para un gran acuerdo, que es lo que esperan los ciudadanos de nosotros", y celebró la voluntad del PP de acudir al encuentro, aunque matizó que "no se trata sólo de acudir, sino también de tener voluntad de arrimar el hombro. Nos jugamos mucho como sociedad", concluyó.
