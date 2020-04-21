Estás leyendo: Irene Montero supera el coronavirus y participa en su primer Consejo de Ministros del estado de alarma

Emergencia sanitaria por la covid-19 Irene Montero supera el coronavirus y participa en su primer Consejo de Ministros del estado de alarma

La número dos de Podemos fue la primera ministra que dio positivo en el virus. Desde entonces, ha vuelto a dar positivo en varias ocasiones, por lo que ha tenido que alargar su aislamiento hasta que las autoridades sanitarias han confirmado que ya no podía contagiar el virus.

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Archivo
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La Ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha superado la covid-19 y, tras haber permanecido 42 días en cuarentena, participa este martes en el Consejo de Ministros por primera vez desde que se decretó el estado de alarma, según ha informado el departamento que dirige.

"Recuperada del COVID-19 y contenta de finalizar el aislamiento. Toca seguir trabajando para un gran acuerdo de reconstrucción que ponga en el centro los cuidados y dignifique y proteja la labor de quienes cuidan de todos y todas", ha afirmado en un mensaje en Twitter, recogido por Europa Press.

La número dos de Podemos fue la primera ministra que dio positivo en el virus, el pasado 11 de marzo. Desde entonces, ha vuelto a dar positivo en varias ocasiones, por lo que ha tenido que alargar su aislamiento hasta que las autoridades sanitarias han confirmado que ya no podía contagiar el virus.

Aunque este tiempo ha estado trabajando a distancia y por vías telemáticas desde su casa, la ministra lleva más de un mes sin poder participar en los Consejos de Ministros. El motivo es que incluso para asistir de forma telemática se tiene que desplazar a la sede del Ministerio para garantizar la seguridad de la comunicación, como ha hecho este martes.

Según explicó Moncloa, las videoconferencias para el Consejo de Ministros se tienen que hacer mediante líneas y mallas estrictamente verificadas por el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, por lo que no le era posible conectarse desde su casa.

