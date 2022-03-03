Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Deben reformarse la Ley y la Constitución para permitir que se puedan juzgar casos como el del rey emérito?

Encuesta | ¿Deben reformarse la Ley y la Constitución para permitir que se puedan juzgar casos como el del rey emérito?

La Fiscalía archiva sus investigaciones sobre Juan Carlos I y le libra de un proceso penal.

30/09/2021 Juan Carlos I
El rey emérito, Juan Carlos I. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Madrid

La Fiscalía archiva sus investigaciones sobre Juan Carlos I y le libra de un proceso penal. La inviolabilidad primero y la prescripción, después. Estos son los dos motivos principales que esgrime el Ministerio Público para dar carpetazo definitivo a las investigaciones sobre los negocios opacos del rey emérito, evitándole así una investigación penal. ¿Deben reformarse la Ley y/o la Constitución?

