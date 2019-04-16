Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones Generales 2019 28A Encuesta: ¿Quién ha ganado el debate electoral a seis en RTVE?

Participan Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP), María Jesús Montero (PSOE), Irene Montero (Unidas Podemos), Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), Gabriel Rufián (ERC) y Aitor Esteban (PNV).

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Participan Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP), María Jesús Montero (PSOE), Irene Montero (Unidas Podemos), Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), Gabriel Rufián (ERC) y Aitor Esteban (PNV).

Participan Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP), María Jesús Montero (PSOE), Irene Montero (Unidas Podemos), Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), Gabriel Rufián (ERC) y Aitor Esteban (PNV).

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad