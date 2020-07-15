Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez supera el aprobado, mientras Abascal es el líder peor valorado

Encuesta políticos Pedro Sánchez supera el aprobado, mientras Abascal es el líder peor valorado

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. / La Moncloa

Los principales líderes políticos igualan o mejoran la nota que lograron el pasado mes de mayo por la forma en la que están gestionando la pandemia del coronavirus, según ha publicado este miércoles el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

El sondeo indica que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, sigue siendo el mejor valorado en relación con la gestión de la crisis e incluso supera el aprobado, con un 5,1, dos décimas por encima de la nota del mes pasado.

Le sigue Inés Arrimadas, la presidenta y portavoz parlamentaria de Ciudadanos, quien mantiene su valoración en un 3,9, y en tercer lugar, el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, quien también mantiene la nota del mes pasado, el 3,7.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, mejora una décima y se sitúa en el 3,5 y el de Vox, Santiago Abascal, sube dos décimas hasta el 2,5, aunque sigue siendo el peor valorado.

La valoración política de los líderes

En cuanto a la valoración política de cada uno de los líderes, sin tener en cuenta las connotaciones derivadas de la gestión de la pandemia, todos ellos mejoran su nota con respecto a la del mes pasado.

El barómetro del julio del CIS ha sido elaborado entre los pasados 1 y 9 de julio con 3.000 entrevistas telefónicas

Pedro Sánchez es también el mejor valorado, con un 4,9, dos décimas más que en junio, seguido por Inés Arrimadas, con un 4,1, una décima más que el mes pasado.

Les siguen Pablo Casado y Pablo Iglesias, ambos con un 3,6, frente al 3,5 que tuvieron en junio, y en último lugar, Santiago Abascal, quien consigue un 2,5, una décima más que en junio. El barómetro del julio del CIS ha sido elaborado entre los pasados 1 y 9 de julio con 3.000 entrevistas telefónicas.

