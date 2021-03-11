barcelonaActualizado:
ERC ha anunciado este jueves que Junts se quedará con la Presidencia del Parlament, los republicanos la Vicepresidencia y la CUP tendrá un puesto en la Mesa de la Cámara en una de las cuatro Secretarías del órgano.
En un comunicado, ha celebrado "este primer paso" y ha confiado en que en los próximos días se continúe trabajando para lograr un acuerdo global que dé estabilidad al próximo Govern en la nueva legislatura.
Este anuncio se produce horas antes de que se celebre el pleno de constitución del Parlament de este viernes, en el que se elegirá el presidente de la Cámara y el resto de miembros de la Mesa.
