ERC presenta una enmienda a la totalidad a la ley de memoria del Gobierno

MADRIDActualizado:
ERC ha presentado esta tarde una enmienda a la totalidad con un texto alternativo a la Ley de Memoria Democrática del Gobierno. Tras varias semanas negociando, las conversaciones entre el Gobierno y el grupo capitaneado por Gabriel Rufián no han desembocado en consenso.
Desde ERC, no obstante, aseguran que no renuncian a seguir debatiendo en las próximas semanas con el objetivo de poder transaccionar y llegar a un punto de acuerdo antes de que llegue a pleno la votación sobre el documento.
Y es que son varios puntos los que separan a socialistas y republicanos. Fuentes republicanas critican que "la nueva propuesta no deroga la ley de amnistía del 1977", un punto crucial para ERC. "Tampoco hemos visto que certifiquen la nulidad de pleno derecho de las sentencias franquistas, ni que se garantice la ilegalidad del régimen", añaden.
Desde ERC recuerdan que esta ley es clave para ellos, "somos uno de los partidos más represaliados por el régimen". Para ERC, en la propuesta gubernamental "falta una parte de reconocimiento de las víctimas de la Transición" y afean que "no reconoce el derecho a la reparación efectiva de los que fueron a la guerrilla, el maquis".
Otro de los puntos que separan al Gobierno y a los republicanos es que, siempre según fuentes de ERC, "el actual proyecto cierra la puerta explícitamente a las reclamaciones patrimoniales". Y es que los republicanos quieren garantizar los derechos económicos de las personas que pagaron multas franquistas o a las que les fueron incautadas bienes durante la Guerra Civil o la dictadura. La Ley de Memoria propuesta por el PSOE se compromete a investigar este asunto, pero los republicanos exigen que se reconozca el derecho a la reparación económica.
