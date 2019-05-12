Público
Elecciones municipales Ernest Maragall de ERC superaría con un edil a Ada Colau de Barcelona en Comú

El pacto entre ellos será necesario para alcanzar una mayoría de gobierno en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, según una encuesta de 'La Vanguardia'.

Sondeo de GAD3 para La Vanguardia por las elecciones municipales del 26-M en Barcelona (Equipo De Infografía La Vanguardia)

Sondeo de GAD3 para La Vanguardia por las elecciones municipales del 26-M en Barcelona (La Vanguardia).

La candidatura de Ernest Maragall (ERC) superará con un concejal a la de la actual alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, en las elecciones del 26M, aunque el pacto entre ellos será necesario para alcanzar una mayoría de gobierno en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, según una encuesta de La VanguardiaLa encuesta publicada este domingo revela que ERC sumaría 11 concejales frente a los 5 que alcanzó en 2015, mientras que BComú, de Colau, tendría 10, uno menos que en los últimos comicios locales.

En tercera posición quedaría el PSC, que encabeza Jaume Collboni, quien registraría un notable incremento de votos si se confirma lo que apunta la encuesta: entre 7 y 8 concejales frente a los 4 de 2015. La candidatura de Manuel Valls no tendría opción de alcanzar la alcaldía pero también registraría un aumento de apoyos, al obtener entre 5 y 6 ediles frente a los 5 que sumó la lista de Ciudadanos en 2015.

Por contra, la lista de Junts per Catalunya que encabeza el exconseller Joaquim Forn -en prisión y juzgado en el Supremo por el "procés"- conseguiría cinco concejales, la mitad de los que obtuvo la candidatura de CIU liderada por Xavier Trias de Bes en 2015. El PP, con la candidatura que este año encabeza Josep Bou, tendría dos concejales frente a los tres que consiguió en 2015 el histórico dirigente popular Alberto Fernández Díaz.

El estudio demoscópico se hizo entre los pasados días 7 y 9 de mayo con entrevistas a 1.034 barceloneses y el margen de error de la encuesta es del tres por ciento.

