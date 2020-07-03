Estás leyendo: Un error de Unidas Podemos incorpora la 'mochila austriaca' a las recetas para la reconstrucción

Público
Público

Un error de Unidas Podemos incorpora la 'mochila austriaca' a las recetas para la reconstrucción

El diputado de Podemos Ismael López ha tratado de repetir la votación, algo que el presidente de la Comisión, el socialista Patxi López, ha rechazado.

03/07/2020.- El portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique (d), conversa momentos previos a la reanudación de la Comisión por la Reconstrucción Económica y Social, en el Congreso de los Diputados. / EFE - Kiko Huesca
El portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique (d), conversa momentos previos a la reanudación de la Comisión por la Reconstrucción Económica y Social, en el Congreso. / EFE - Kiko Huesca

madrid

europa press

La Comisión del Congreso para la Reconstrucción social y económica tras la covid-19 ha aprobado este viernes recomendar la puesta en marcha de un sistema similar a la mochila austriaca, aunque ha sido por un error de Unidas Podemos en la votación de las recetas económicas para salir de la crisis del coronavirus.

Y es que el grupo confederal ha apoyado junto a PP, Ciudadanos, Coalición Canaria y Teruel Existe esta propuesta de Junts, a la que sí se han opuesto el PSOE, Esquerra Republicana y el PNV.

Más tarde, el diputado de Podemos Ismael López ha tratado de repetir la votación, algo que el presidente de la Comisión, el socialista Patxi López, ha rechazado, conformándose el diputado del grupo confederal con que quedara constancia en acta del error.

Concretamente, la propuesta aboga por poner en marcha para los nuevos contratos un fondo de capitalización para los trabajadores nutrido de las aportaciones empresariales mensuales en función del salario, y que el trabajador pueda hacer efectivo en caso de despido, cambio de empresa o jubilación. Todo ello, argumenta la propuesta, con el fin de reducir la dualidad del mercado de trabajo.

Fuentes del grupo confederal han expresado su malestar, recordando que "el miércoles al PSOE se le permitió rectificar su voto y votar en contra de derogar la reforma laboral del PP y hoy al grupo parlamentario de Unidas Podemos no se le ha permitido rectificar el error".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público