Espadas, alcalde de Sevilla, competirá en las primarias del PSOE de Andalucía

Sevilla
Juan Espadas, alcalde de Sevilla, que venía madurando su candidatura, ha decidido lanzarse y competirá para ser el candidato del PSOE a la presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía con la secretaria general Susana Díaz y con los demás candidatos que se presenten, como el que planea presentar la plataforma Andalucía Socialista-Bases en Marcha.
Después de que Díaz aceptase adelantar las primarias al mes de junio, Espadas, en una atención a medios de comunicación, manifestó: "Mis compañeros pueden contar conmigo".
Luego, agregó que las primarias no son "ruido", sino que lo que generan es "ilusión". "Unas primarias no son una confrontación entre compañeros. Son un debate de ideas".
Un revulsivo
"Me satisface –prosiguió el alcalde de Sevilla– que se haya escuchado a la militancia. Que la militancia debata no genera ruido, lo que genera es ilusión. Esa ilusión me ha transmitido que la fuerza del cambio en Andalucía es imparable y que el PSOE tiene que liderar ese cambio".
Espadas agregó: "Las primarias cuando se convoquen son el revulsivo que necesita mi partido para centrarse en el proyecto para Andalucía. Como dije hace año y medio, los compañeros me van a tener a disposición para convertir el proyecto político, desde los municipios, en un gran proyecto municipalista que sea el proyecto para Andalucía".
