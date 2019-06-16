Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Gobierno de ultraderecha España 2000 alcanza la Alcaldía en un municipio madrileño con al apoyo del PP

Esta coalición ha conseguido superar al PSOE en Los Santos de Humosa, que era la lista más votada y que podría haber revalidado el poder, en manos de José Ignacio Fernández Cogedor.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Vicente Rodríguez, presidente de España 2000 de Xirivella, Valencia

Pedro Vicente Rodríguez, presidente de España 2000 de Xirivella, Valencia

El partido ultraderechista España 2000 ha obtenido la Alcaldía del Los Santos de Humosa, municipio del corredor de Henares, en la Comunidad de Madrid. 

La organización de extrema derecha ha logrado tres concejales en la zona y gracias al apoyo del PP y Vox, Lázaro Polo, su candidato, obtendrá el poder para la próxima legislatura. 

Esta coalición ha conseguido superar al PSOE, que era la lista más votada y que podría haber revalidado el poder, en manos de José Ignacio Fernández Cogedor, actual regidor.

De esta manera, España 2000, Vox y PP iniciarán las conversaciones para la formación de Gobierno de esta localidad de 2.500 habitantes. En los anteriores comicios, esta organización ultra obtuvo los mismos tres ediles, pero no pudo formar Ejecutivo.

No es la primera vez que la extrema derecha se cuela en ayuntamientos de España. Incluso antes de la llegada de Vox, España 2000 y Falage Española habían logrado algunos concejales en zonas pequeñas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad