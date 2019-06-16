El partido ultraderechista España 2000 ha obtenido la Alcaldía del Los Santos de Humosa, municipio del corredor de Henares, en la Comunidad de Madrid.
La organización de extrema derecha ha logrado tres concejales en la zona y gracias al apoyo del PP y Vox, Lázaro Polo, su candidato, obtendrá el poder para la próxima legislatura.
Esta coalición ha conseguido superar al PSOE, que era la lista más votada y que podría haber revalidado el poder, en manos de José Ignacio Fernández Cogedor, actual regidor.
De esta manera, España 2000, Vox y PP iniciarán las conversaciones para la formación de Gobierno de esta localidad de 2.500 habitantes. En los anteriores comicios, esta organización ultra obtuvo los mismos tres ediles, pero no pudo formar Ejecutivo.
📣 Nuestro compañero Lázaro, elegido alcalde de su municipio en Los Santos de la Humosa.#España2000 defenderá desde la alcaldía de este municipio, nuestra identidad y los derechos de nuestros compatriotas.— España2000 #Respeto (@Espana_2000) 15 de junio de 2019
¡¡Enhorabuena!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸#Respeto✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/AAsMSZ7TEz
No es la primera vez que la extrema derecha se cuela en ayuntamientos de España. Incluso antes de la llegada de Vox, España 2000 y Falage Española habían logrado algunos concejales en zonas pequeñas.
