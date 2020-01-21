Estás leyendo: Buscan a un menor desaparecida en Elche desde el pasado miércoles

Buscan a un menor desaparecida en Elche desde el pasado miércoles

La joven tiene los ojos marrones, pelo castaño y largo, complexión delgada y una altura aproximada un metro y setenta centímetros

Imagen de la menor desaparecida el miércoles 15 de enero de 2020 en Elche./ Twitter de @sosdesaparecisos
elche

europa press

La Policía Local de Elche (Alicante) ha solicitado ayuda para tratar de localizar a una menor de 17 años, desparecida desde el pasado miércoles 15 de enero.

Se ha hecho un llamamiento a través de las redes sociales para tratar de localizar a Trinidad, ha informado la policía local a Europa Press este martes.

La chica tiene el pelo castaño y largo, los ojos marrones, mide 1,70 metros y complexión delgada.

