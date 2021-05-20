Estás leyendo: España pacta con Marruecos la entrega de grupos de hasta 40 migrantes cada dos horas a través de la frontera de El Tarajal

Ceuta España pacta con Marruecos la entrega de grupos de hasta 40 migrantes cada dos horas a través de la frontera de El Tarajal

Las devoluciones comenzaron a las 22 horas de este miércoles tras cerrarse un acuerdo entre ambos países.

Cientos de jóvenes esperan en la frontera de El Tarajal (Ceuta) para volver a Marruecos. Jairo Vargas

Los Gobiernos de España y Marruecos alcanzaron anoche un acuerdo por el que el país marroquí aceptará la entrega de todos los migrantes marroquíes que han entrado en Ceuta a un promedio de unos 40 migrantes cada dos horas.

Según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, las negociaciones entre los dos países para la devolución de los marroquíes adultos que se encuentran en la ciudad culminaba anoche con este acuerdo.

De este modo, Marruecos ha aceptado posibilitar la devolución de estas personas a un ritmo de hasta 40 migrantes cada dos horas, habiéndose iniciado este proceso a las 22 horas de ayer y continuado a medianoche.

Hoy el proceso se ha reanudado a las 10 horas y se está continuando cada dos horas con los migrantes que han accedido de forma irregular a Ceuta a través del espigón fronterizo.

Las devoluciones, a la inversa de lo ocurrido hasta ahora, se están efectuando por la propia frontera de El Tarajal en lugar de hacerlo por el espigón fronterizo, como había venido llevándose a cabo.

Por esta circunstancia, los Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado así como la Policía Local han comenzado a llevar hasta la aduana fronteriza a todos los migrantes adultos que son localizados por las calles de la ciudad.

6.000 migrantes ya han regresado a Marruecos

El Ministerio del Interior cifró en 6.000 el número de inmigrantes que han retornado a Marruecos desde Ceuta, adonde llegaron a acceder desde la madrugada del lunes unas 8.000 personas. Son 400 más que la cifra ofrecida ayer a las 13 horas.

El Gobierno español espera cerrar también algún tipo de acuerdo que permita resolver la situación de los menores que no entraron a Ceuta acompañados por sus familiares, añaden las mismas fuentes.

