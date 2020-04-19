España registra 410 fallecidos por covid-19 en un día, la cifra más baja desde el 22 de marzo

madridActualizado:
La pandemia de coronavirus ha provocado 410 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas, con lo que ya son 20.453 (un 2% más) los fallecidos desde que comenzó la emergencia, que con 4.218 nuevos contagios eleva a 195.944 (2,2% más) la cifra total de infectados, según los últimos datos facilitados por el Ministerio de Sanidad.
La cifra total de personas curadas asciende a 77.357 (3,6% más), con 2.695 nuevas recuperaciones de enfermos de coronavirus, según los datos facilitados por las comunidades autónomas, que reportan, además, 2.526 (11,5% más) casos de personas con anticuerpos positivos, sin síntomas en el momento en el que se les realizó la prueba.
Sanidad ha advertido de que, tras la puesta en marcha el pasado viernes de un nuevo método de notificación de casos mucho más detallado, pueden generarse desfases en la serie de contagios, fallecidos y curados, debido a los problemas que afrontan las comunidades autónomas para recabar los datos en el mismo momento.
Desglose comunitario
Por comunidades, Madrid sigue encabezando las cifras de la pandemia: 54.884 contagiados, 7.239 fallecidos y 31.313 curados. En segundo lugar también continúa Catalunya, donde este domingo son 40.600 los casos confirmados, 3.933 los muertos y 13.691 las personas curadas.
En tercer y cuarto lugar vuelven a situarse las dos Castillas: en Castilla-La Mancha hay 16.625 contagiados, 1.963 fallecidos y 3.963 personas que han logrado curarse; en Castilla y León son 15.621 los casos confirmados, 1.458 los muertos y 5.262 los curados. Euskadi es la quinta comunidad en número de contagios, con 12.569, además han fallecido 1.062 personas y 6.972 han conseguido curarse.
Andalucía con 11.205 infectados es la sexta comunidad más afectada y detrás de ella, con un inferior número de contagiados, están la Comunidad Valenciana, con 9.937 positivos confirmados y Galicia, con 8.185.
