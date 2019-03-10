El presidente del Gobierno y candidato a la reelección, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este domingo que si el 28 de abril el PSOE consigue una mayoría parlamentaria amplia sacará adelante el derecho a la eutanasia, a una "muerte digna".
En el abarrotado polideportivo San Francisco Javier, Sánchez ha garantizado además que impulsará unos imprescindibles presupuestos sociales, para poner fin a los de "injusticia social" y velará por una mayor protección para los autónomos, tanto en lo que se refiere a contingencias como al cese de actividad.
El presidente del Gobierno ha confesado ante un entregado auditorio que tiene muchos defectos, tanto en su vida personal como en la política, pero, junto a ellos, una virtud, y es la de ser "un poco testarudo".
Prueba de ello es que a diferencia de lo que ha demostrado su antecesor en el cargo, Mariano Rajoy, él ha preferido alejarse del "no hacer nada" y ser, en cambio, "gobierno" desde el primer minuto hasta el último, aunque sea a golpe de decreto cuando determinadas cuestiones así lo requieran.
Ha indicado, en esta línea, que ciertas medidas no es que parezcan mal a la derecha, sino que se viven así porque las propone Pedro Sánchez ya que el conflicto, a su juicio, no es cómo gobierna el PSOE, pero sí "que gobierne el PSOE".
