El tribunal ha concluido que no estaban "justificados en ningún caso" los golpes de porra a los manifestantes que, sentados en el suelo de forma "pacífica", intentaban impedir el desalojo de la acampada.

Antidisturbios de los Mossos desalojan plaza Catalunya en mayo de 2011 / Reuters
La Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a dos años y cuatro meses de cárcel y a suspensión de cargo público al inspector de los Mossos d'Esquadra Jordi Arasa por las cargas policiales en la acampada de indignados en la plaza de Catalunya de Barcelona, el 27 de mayo de 2011.

Nueve años después de unas imágenes de exceso policial que dieron la vuelta al mundo, el tribunal ha concluido que no estaban "justificados en ningún caso" los golpes de porra a los manifestantes que, sentados en el suelo de forma "pacífica", intentaban impedir el desalojo de la acampada.

Arasa, que ya fue condenado en 2014 por golpear en ese mismo desalojo al que después sería diputado de las CUP David Fernàndez, ha sido condenado por dos delitos de lesiones a dos manifestantes, a cada uno de los cuales deberá indemnizar con 1.500 euros.

