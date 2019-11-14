Público
Clara Ponsatí La exconsellera catalana Clara Ponsatí se entrega en una comisaría de Edimburgo

La política Clara Ponsatí se entregó a la Policía escocesa antes del comienzo de su juicio de extradición a España.

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont (c) acompañado por los exconsejeros Clara Ponsatí y Toni Comín | EFE

La exconsellera de Educación del Gobierno catalán Clara Ponsatí se ha entregado este jueves a la Policía escocesa antes del comienzo de su juicio de extradición a España, que la reclama por participar en el referéndum de autodeterminación por la independencia de 2017.

Ponsatí, profesora en la Universidad de St. Andrews, llegó por la mañana a una comisaría de Edimburgo acompañada por su abogado, Aamer Anwar, antes de que comenzara -sobre las 14.00 GMT- el proceso de extradición en la Corte del Sheriff de la capital escocesa.

Anwar ha confirmado que las autoridades británicas han aceptado la euroorden emitida por España, tras rechazarla inicialmente, después de que la Audiencia Nacional española hiciera aclaraciones sobre los delitos que afronta Ponsatí, entre ellos el de sedición.

