Fallece a los 78 años Julio Anguita, histórico dirigente de Izquierda Unida

El político andaluz había ingresado en el Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba por una parada cardiorrespiratoria.

Julio Anguita en imagen de archivo. EFE/Rafa Alcaide
madrid

Actualizado:

público

Julio Anguita, histórico dirigente de Izquierda Unida (IU), ha fallecido este sábado a los 78 años de edad. El expolítico andaluz permanecía ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba tras haber sufrido una parada cardiorrespiratoria en su domicilio. 

Apodado El Califa, Anguita fue alcalde de Córdoba entre 1979 y 1986, para posteriormente dar el salto a la Coordinación General de Izquierda Unida, donde se mantuvo cómo cabeza visible de la formación desde 1989 hasta el 2000.

Está considerado como uno de los grandes líderes de la izquierda española, ya que al frente de IU logró alcanzar los 21 escaños y superar ampliamente los dos millones de votos en los comicios generales de 1993 y 1996.

(Habrá ampliación)

