Los fallecidos diarios siguen en descenso: 143, la cifra más baja desde el 18 de marzo

Los fallecidos diarios por covid-19 siguen en descenso: 143 en las últimas 24 horas. Es la cifra más baja desde el 18 de marzo.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

