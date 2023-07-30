Newsletters

Feijóo pide a Sánchez reunirse esta semana y reclama gobernar

El presidente del PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha pedido al presidente del Gobierno en funciones y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, mantener una reunión esta semana para dialogar y evitar un "bloqueo" y la "ingobernabilidad" de España, después del resultado electoral que ha otorgado 137 diputados al PP.

(Habrá ampliación)

