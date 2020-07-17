Estás leyendo: La FEMP suspende su Junta de Gobierno de este viernes por la falta de acuerdo sobre los 5.000 millones de superávit

Rebelión de alcaldes La FEMP suspende su Junta de Gobierno de este viernes por la falta de acuerdo sobre los 5.000 millones de superávit

La reunión estaba prevista para las 18.00 horas. El presidente de la FEMP, Abel Caballero, había tratado de aplacar la rebelión de alcaldes socialistas, de Unidas Podemos y, por supuesto, del PP, sobre el acceso condicionado al superávit por parte de las corporaciones locales.

Caballero asegura que los ayuntamientos tienen "recursos para utilizar"
El presidente de la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP), Abel Caballero, en una imagen de archivo.

MADRID

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

La rebelión de alcaldes ha forzado a la FEMP a modificar sus planes. Fuentes de la dirección de la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) trasladan a Público que la Junta de Gobierno de este viernes, prevista para las 18.00 horas, ha sido finalmente suspendida, dada la falta de consenso en torno a la propuesta del Gobierno para que las corporaciones locales pudieran gastar 5.000 millones de euros de su superávit. 

(Habrá ampliación)

