Fernando Martínez López, nuevo secretario de Estado de Memoria Democrática

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes el nombramiento como secretario de Estado de Memoria Democrática al senador socialista y actual secretario primero de la Mesa del Senado, Fernando Martínez López.
Nacido en la localidad almeriense de Vélez-Blanco, Martínez López ya fue entre junio de 2018 y marzo de 2019 director general para la Memoria Histórica del Ministerio de Justicia, responsabilidad que ahora depende del Ministerio de la Presidencia y que se ha elevado al rango de Secretaría de Estado.
Especialista en asuntos vinculados con la Memoria Histórica, fue coordinador del Mapa de Fosas de Andalucía y alcalde de Almería entre 1991 y 1995. Martínez López es catedrático de Historia Contemporánea en la Universidad de Almería, donde imparte asimismo cursos de doctorado.
