La Fiscalía pide seis años de prisión para el exconseller, Miguel Buch, por el escolta de Puigdemont en Bélgica

El escrito de acusación atribuye a Buch los presuntos delitos de malversación y prevaricación, y también acusa al sargento de Mossos d'Esquadra Lluís Escolà como cooperador necesario.

Pla mitjà del conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, durant la sessió de control al Parlament. SÍLVIA JARDÍ / ACN
El exconseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, durante una sessión de control al Parlament en una foto de archivo. SÍLVIA JARDÍ / ACN.

La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha pedido condenar al exconseller de Interior Miquel Buch a seis años de prisión y 15 de inhabilitación por supuestamente facilitar servicio de escolta al expresidente del Govern Carles Puigdemont en Bélgica.

El fiscal sostiene que Buch decidió facilitar a Puigdemont un servicio de protección en el extranjero con "personas de su estricta confianza a costa del erario público".

(Habrá ampliación)

