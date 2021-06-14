La Fiscalía pide seis años de prisión para el exconseller, Miguel Buch, por el escolta de Puigdemont en Bélgica

MadridActualizado:
La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha pedido condenar al exconseller de Interior Miquel Buch a seis años de prisión y 15 de inhabilitación por supuestamente facilitar servicio de escolta al expresidente del Govern Carles Puigdemont en Bélgica.
El escrito de acusación atribuye a Buch los presuntos delitos de malversación y prevaricación, y también acusa al sargento de Mossos d'Esquadra Lluís Escolà como cooperador necesario.
El fiscal sostiene que Buch decidió facilitar a Puigdemont un servicio de protección en el extranjero con "personas de su estricta confianza a costa del erario público".
(Habrá ampliación)
