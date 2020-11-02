Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía recurre ante el Supremo el tercer grado de Forcadell y Bassa

La Fiscalía recurre ante el Supremo el tercer grado de Forcadell y Bassa

El ministerio público pide al Supremo que revoque el régimen de semilibertad de Forcadell y Bassa, del que ambas reclusas disfrutan desde el pasado julio.

El expresidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, pasea con las presas del 'Procés' la exconsellera de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familia de la Generalitat Dolors Bassa y la expresidenta del Parlament Carmen Forcadell
El expresidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, junto a la exconsellera de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familia de la Generalitat Dolors Bassa y la expresidenta del Parlament Carmen Forcadell — Europa Press

La Fiscalía ha recurrido ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) el tercer grado que la Generalitat concedió a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y a la exconsellera Dolors Bassa, avalado por el juzgado de vigilancia, y ha pedido que lo suspenda mientras resuelve sobre la cuestión.

En sendos recursos, el ministerio público pide al Supremo que revoque el régimen de semilibertad de Forcadell y Bassa, del que ambas reclusas disfrutan desde el pasado julio, al entender que pese a la elevada pena de cárcel impuesta han pasado "escasísimas" horas en prisión, puesto que a los pocos meses se les flexibilizó su régimen penitenciario con un 100.2 "amplísimo". 

