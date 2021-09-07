madrid
La Fiscalía de Madrid ha pedido investigar si Fernando Ramírez de Haro, marido de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre, defraudó a Hacienda en la operación de venta de un cuadro de Goya al empresario Juan Miguel Villar Mir en 2012.
Fuentes jurídicas han confirmado que la Fiscalía, en un escrito de 14 de julio, ha solicitado al Juzgado de Instrucción Número 26 de Madrid "oficiar a la Agencia Tributaria para que aporte la declaración de IRPF" de Ramírez de Haro en relación al ejercicio fiscal de 2013.
La Fiscalía sospecha que la cuota defraudada excedería los 600.000 euros, según han precisado las mismas fuentes, por lo que podría tratarse de un presunto delito contra la Hacienda Pública.
La causa tiene origen en una querella presentada por Íñigo de Ramírez de Haro contra su hermano Fernando, a quien acusa de haberse apropiado de un cuadro de Goya que pertenecía a la familia y de venderlo sin repartir los beneficios entre los hermanos y sin tributarlo a Hacienda.
Ahora, la Fiscalía se pronuncia sobre un recurso que el cuñado de Aguirre presentó contra una providencia del pasado 26 de abril, en la que el juez desestimaba la práctica de diligencias de prueba que había reclamado.
La Fiscalía se opone a una serie de peticiones realizadas por Íñigo Ramírez de Haro, pero solicita al juzgado que pida a la Agencia Tributaria la declaración de la renta del marido de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid en la que debería constar la venta del cuadro en cuestión.
