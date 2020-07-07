MadridActualizado:
La familia Franco ha puesto a la venta la Casa Cornide, el emblemático edificio situado en la Ciudad Vieja de A Coruña. El Ayuntamiento de la ciudad ha intentado reclamar la titularidad del edificio, al tiempo que se celebra el polémico juicio por el Pazo de Meirás.
El anuncio del inmueble se puede ver en el conocido portal de Fotocasa con precio "a consultar" bajo el título de "Casa o chalet en la ciudad vieja", obviando el famoso nombre del inmueble. En la descripción señalan que se trata de una "exclusiva propiedad del año 1900, reformada en 1964 y recientemente en el 2018".
Las fotografías que aparecen en el anuncio son solo del interior, donde se aprecia la vista desde las ventanas de la Colegiata de Santa María del Campo.
Disputa con el Ayuntamiento
Fuentes del Ayuntamiento de A Coruña se han mostrado contrarios al anuncio de venta. Aseguran que la familia Franco no les ha informado de sus intenciones de venderla a pesar del inicio de acciones legales por la titularidad de la Casa Cornide en septiembre del año pasado. Alegan que "ese patrimonio no les pertenece, sino que es de todos los coruñeses".
El Ayuntamiento asegura que Franco adquirió la propiedad de forma "irregular"
El Ayuntamiento se acoge, para alegar su propiedad pública, a investigaciones que reflejan que el inmueble acabó en manos del dictador a través de una subasta fraudulenta e "irregular" por la que Pedro Barrié de la Maza supuestamente habría adquirido el bien y se lo habría vendido a Franco, según informes que avalan el proceso irregular de entrega de la propiedad.
"Estamos trabajando, después de una declaración plenaria con amplio consenso, en restaurar o crear e impulsar una declaración de Bien de Interés Cultural de esa casa", añaden las fuentes, que señalan que el informe, que es positivo, estará listo en las próximas semanas y será enviado a la Xunta y al Gobierno.
