Estás leyendo: En la Frontera | Medidas para el pueblo

Público
Público

En la Frontera | Medidas para el pueblo

Resulta que hace un año, Felipe VI se enteró de que su padre tenía negocios chungos en Arabia Saudí. En ‘El Padrino’, los hijos sabían desde muy jóvenes de qué iba el negocio de su padre. Si Felipe VI pretende renunciar a la herencia de Juan Carlos I, ¿por qué no lo hace también a la Corona?

Monedero Frontera
En la Frontera | Medidas para el pueblo

MADRID

PÚBLICO TV

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú