En la Frontera | Medidas para el pueblo

Resulta que hace un año, Felipe VI se enteró de que su padre tenía negocios chungos en Arabia Saudí. En ‘El Padrino’, los hijos sabían desde muy jóvenes de qué iba el negocio de su padre. Si Felipe VI pretende renunciar a la herencia de Juan Carlos I, ¿por qué no lo hace también a la Corona?
