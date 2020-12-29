Estás leyendo: Laya dice que Reino Unido y España tienen "pretensiones irrenunciables" sobre Gibraltar y pide dejar las "excusas"

Laya dice que Reino Unido y España tienen "pretensiones irrenunciables" sobre Gibraltar y pide dejar las "excusas"

La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación ha pedido "resolver las cuestiones prácticas" de los ciudadanos para poder conseguir una alternativa a una "frontera dura" que afectaría a los trabajadores transfronterizos.

La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya, ha reconocido este martes que España y Reino Unido tienen "pretensiones irrenunciables" sobre la soberanía de Gibraltar pero ha pedido dejar de lado las "excusas" y "resolver las cuestiones prácticas" de los ciudadanos.

"Así llevamos 300 años", ha continuado la ministra en una entrevista en RNE en la que ha recordado que la soberanía, "en el siglo XXI", tiene mucho que ver con "la fiscalidad y la capacidad de cooperar a nivel policial y aduanero". "Es una cuestión más compleja, más amplia y funcional", ha añadido.

A menos de tres días de que expire el plazo para alcanzar un acuerdo con el Reino Unido, la titular de Exteriores ha asegurado que el principal "escollo es buscar el encaje de la fluidez en la frontera", aunque no ha querido "entrar en detalles" por respeto a la negociación. "Cuando uno sale a contarlo a la plaza pública, significa que abandona la negociación", ha apuntado.

Con todo, González Laya ha explicado que existen una "serie de respuestas técnicas para arbitrar la movilidad que se han explorado y se han puesto sobre la mesa", pero que se encuentran a la espera de que haya una "decisión política".

"Estamos poniendo el empeño en la negociación, y yo tuve ocasión de desplazarme al Campo de Gibraltar a hablar con alcaldes y empresarios", ha continuado. La intención del Ejecutivo español es conseguir una alternativa a una "frontera dura", la que se encontrarían los trabajadores transfronterizos en el caso de no alcanzar un acuerdo antes de la llegada de 2021.

