La Fundación Francisco Franco anuncia que se irá al extranjero si el Gobierno aprueba su ilegalización

madrid
El presidente de la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco ha anunciado esta mañana que en el caso de que finalmente sean ilegalizados por la nueva Ley de Memoria Democrática, que prohibirá la exaltación y apología de la dictadura y la Guerra Civil, la Fundación se inscribirá en un país extranjero para continuar con su actividad. "Si es preciso, nos vamos a un país libre", ha señalado su presidente Juan Chicharro Ortega en el programa Es la Mañana de Federico de esRadio
El Gobierno aprobará este martes el Anteproyecto de ley de Memoria democráctica, que además de prohibir la exaltación de la dictadura también responsabilizará al Estado de las exhumaciones de los miles de republicanos que continúan en cunetas y fosas comunes desde su fusilamiento en el franquismo.
En opinión de Chicharro, el proyecto del Gobierno es "liberticida" y busca "borrar de un plumazo el franquismo y la Transición". Asimismo ha asegurado que antes de marchar al extranjero acudirán a los tribunales. "Los jueces van a tener un problema", ha afirmado.
La Fundacion Nacional Francisco Franco custodio cerca de 30.000 miles de documentos que pertenecieron al dictador y que el Gobierno en más de una ocasión se ha comprometido a recuperar sin éxito hasta el momento.
En el espacio de radio de Jiménez Losantos, el presidente de la fundación franquista ha reiterado su defensa de los cuarenta años de dictadura: "Franco construyó viviendas sociales, cuando murió no había paro y nombró heredero al rey Juan Carlos I".
