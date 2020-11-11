MADRIDActualizado:
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha asegurado que el Gobierno bajará el IVA de las mascarillas del 21 al 4%. La ministra, que ha hecho este anuncio durante el debate de totalidad a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2021 que se celebra en el Congreso de los Diputados, ha garantizado que el Ejecutivo "estará vigilante" para garantizar que esta reducción de impuestos se traduzca en una bajada del precio final para el consumidor.
"Este es un Gobierno que trabaja sin descanso para procurar que españoles y españolas tengan acceso a los medios de protección necesarios para prevenir el contagio", ha defendido la ministra portavoz del Gobierno. Asimismo, Montero ha explicado que el Gobierno ha tomado esta decisión después de que la Comisión Europea confirmara por escrito este martes que no multará a España por incumplir la directiva comunitaria.
"Saben que el IVA de las mascarillas de uso particular está regulado por normativa comunitaria que prohíbe aplicar el tipo reducido a estos productos y así lo reconoce la propia Comisión Europea en su escrito de este martes", ha argumento Montero, después de la petición de bajada del IVA a este producto de uso obligatorio por parte de diferentes sectores.
"Este Gobierno nunca va a poner a este país en riesgo por incumplimiento de una norma sino que actuará de la forma correcta", ha continuado Montero entre el ruido de la bancada del PP.
La ministra de Hacienda ha detallado que el Ejecutivo llevará el próximo martes al Consejo de Ministros un real decreto ley que rebajará el IVA de este producto al 4%. Asimismo, ha aseverado que este jueves se abordará la reducción del precio máximo de venta en la comisión interministerial de precios de medicamentos.
