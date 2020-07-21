Estás leyendo: El Gobierno ha aprobado hoy el real decreto para incrementar las becas en un 22%; afectará a más de 600.000 estudiantes

Entre otras cuestiones, el real decreto aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros acaba con el endurecimiento de requisitos plasmado en la ley Wert; los umbrales de renta ganan peso como factor para acceder a estas ayudas.

La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante el pleno que este miércoles se celebra en el Congreso, donde llega el proyecto de ley orgánica educativa que lidera Celaá, para enfrentarse a las enmiendas a la totalidad presentadas por PP, Vox y Ciudadanos . EFE/ Ballesteros

El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes en Consejo de Ministros el real decreto por el que incrementa en un 22%, hasta los 1.900 millones, las partidas dedicadas a becas y ayudas al estudio para el curso 2020-2021. Esta iniciativa supone una inyección de 386 millones de euros, y fue anunciada por el Ejecutivo en mayo, si bien hasta ahora no se ha visto plasmada en un real decreto.

Con esta norma, se introducen cambios en los requisitos académicos para acceder a una beca, con la intención de que estas ayudas lleguen a los estudiantes que más las necesitan, y que primen fundamentalmente las circunstancias socioeconómicas. Acaba por tanto con el endurecimiento de las condiciones de acceso a las becas plasmadas en la ley Wert. 

Según el Ejecutivo, las reformas en cuestión beneficiarán a 625.515 estudiantes; 372.240 de ellos serán de niveles no universitarios, mientras que 253.274 serán estudiantes de Grado y Máster. 

En los últimos dos meses, desde que el Gobierno anunció esta reforma, el texto del real decreto ha sido trasladado a la Conferencia Sectorial de Educación, el Observatorio de Becas y Ayudas al Estudio, el Consejo Escolar del Estado, la comisión delegada de la Conferencia General de Política Universitaria y las comisiones permanentes del Consejo de Universidades y de CEUNE, afirman desde el Ejecutivo. 

