Facua denuncia que la campaña 'Gobierno dimisión' deja al descubierto nombres, correos y cuentas bancarias de usuarios

La única persona vinculada de momento a esta web es Luis "Alvise" Pérez, ex jefe de gabinete del grupo parlamentario Ciudadanos en la Comunidad Valenciana, que hace unos días publicó un tuit acerca de la tienda 'online' que después borró.

'Gobierno dimisión'
Captura de un vídeo difundido por la campaña 'Gobierno dimisión'-

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La asociación de consumidores Facua ha denunciado que la campaña Gobierno Dimision ha dejado al descubierto nombres, direcciones de correo electrónico y cuentas bancarias de usuarios así como datos relativos a los productos comprados y el importe desembolsado por ellos.

Tal y como ha informado la propia organización a través de un comunicado, la web cerró su tienda después de que Facua presentara tres denuncias por "vulnerar la legislación de defensa de los consumidores, comercio electrónico y protección de datos".

En este sentido, según afirma la web, el cierre temporal se debe a los problemas que han experimentado ante la "gran cantidad de visitas que está recibiendo".

La única persona vinculada de momento a esta campaña es Luis "Alvise" Pérez, ex jefe de gabinete del grupo parlamentario Ciudadanos en la Comunidad Valenciana, que hace unos días publicó un tuit acerca de la tienda online que después borró: "Ayer colapsamos los servidores en 90 segundos, y ahora ya estáis queriendo agotar existencias", señaló.

A tenor del comunicado de Facua, la Secretaría de Estado de Digitalización e Inteligencia Artificial del Ministerio de Asuntos Económicos dio el pasado jueves 10 días a los responsables del negocio para desvelar su identidad

