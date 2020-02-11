El Gobierno destierra el legado de Rajoy y fija en el 1,8% el objetivo de déficit

madrid
El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes flexibilizar los objetivos de déficit para el conjunto de las administraciones públicas, desterrando las cifras aprobadas en su día por el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy. La senda de estabilidad para 2020 sitúa el límite del déficit en el 1,8%, lejos del 0,5% inicialmente fijado, aún vigente hoy.
La senda de estabilidad fija así en un 0,5% del PIB del déficit para la administración central, un 0,2% para las comunidades autónomas, y un 1.1% para la Seguridad Social. Los ayuntamientos, por su parte, seguirán en el 0.0%.
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes la nueva senda de déficit para el periodo 2020-2023, así el cuadro macroeconómico sobre el que se construirá el proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2020.
La senda de establilidad presupuestaria para 2020 hoy en vigor, inicialmente aprobada por el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy en 2017, fijó el límite del endeudamiento para el conjunto del Estado en el 0,5% del PIB, y la estabilidad presupuestaria para 2021.
(Habrá ampliación)
