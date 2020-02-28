MADRID
El Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo ha publicado una orden que regula el control de los contadores de agua y gas, estableciendo en cinco y en ocho años, respectivamente, el plazo para sustituirlos.
Según la orden publicada el pasado 24 de febrero en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), el periodo de vida útil establecido para los contadores de agua es de 12 años, mientras que para los de gas es de 20 años.
Pasado ese periodo, el gestor del servicio deberá proceder a su sustitución asumiendo el coste del mismo. Aun así, no es obligatorio el cambio para los contadores de agua y gas, cuyos titulares de los aparatos pueden optar por solicitar verificaciones.
De esta forma, el periodo de vida útil se puede ampliar a través de esas verificaciones por cinco años sucesivamente en los contadores de agua y gas. Otros aparatos que tienen obligación de revisión son los cinemómetros (radares), los taxímetros y los etilómetros, que deberán pasar una verificación una vez al año.
Para el director del Centro Español de Metrología, dependiente del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, José Manuel Bernabé, el objetivo de la orden es "asegurar la correcta medición de instrumentos, aparatos, medios, sistemas de medida y programas informáticos que sirvan para medir o contar". "Así protegemos a los consumidores de medidas incorrectas que puedan ir en contra de sus intereses", concluye Bernabé.
