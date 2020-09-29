Estás leyendo: El Gobierno logra sumar a la patronal al pacto para extender los ERTE

Público
Público

El Gobierno logra sumar a la patronal al pacto para extender los ERTE

Es el sexto acuerdo alcanzado por el Ministerio de Trabajo en el marco del diálogo social 

El Gobierno aprueba la ley que regula el teletrabajo
El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes la Ley que regula el teletrabajo, norma que, según la ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, aumentará la productividad y la competitividad de la economía española. (Fuente: La Moncloa)

Madrid

Alejandro López de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno ha logrado sellar un acuerdo con los agentes sociales para la extensión de los ERTE hasta el 31 de diciembre. La CEOE, que en las últimas horas se descolgó del preacuerdo entre el Ejecutivo y los sindicatos, ha aceptado sumarse a este pacto, que se verá plasmado en un real decreto ley del Consejo de Ministros. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público