Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Gobierno en La Rioja Las bases de Podemos respaldan el pacto con el PSOE en La Rioja

Más del 90% de los inscritos ratifican el acuerdo de Gobierno con los socialistas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Andreu, Ocón y Romero, el día de la firma del acuerdo | EFE

Andreu, Ocón y Romero, el día de la firma del acuerdo | EFE

Las bases de Podemos en La Rioja han ratificado el acuerdo alcanzado entre PSOE, IU, EQUO y la formación morada para la conformación de un gobierno progresista y de izquierdas, con un respaldo del 91,58% de los inscritos. Según ha detallado Podemos La Rioja en una nota, la consulta se desarrolló entre el jueves y el viernes de la semana pasada, con una participación de 297 inscritos.

El 91,58% de los inscritos que han participado en este sondeo ha manifestado su apoyo a que Raquel Romero, la única diputada morada en el Parlamento de La Rioja, vote mañana a favor de la candidata socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno riojano, Concha Andreu.

Del total de participantes en la consulta, 272 se manifestaron a favor del acuerdo programático progresista por el cual Podemos formará parte del Gobierno de La Rioja con una Consejería y otros 25 inscritos expresaron su rechazo.

Romero ha manifestado sentirse orgullosa de los inscritos

Podemos La Rioja ha precisado que en la consulta los inscritos pudieron consultar el contenido del acuerdo programático suscrito el pasado 21 de agosto, más de un mes después de que Romero votase en contra de la primera investidura de Andreu.

Romero ha manifestado sentirse orgullosa de los inscritos de Podemos en La Rioja, que han apoyado un programa de Gobierno que va a significar "innumerables avances en justicia social, respeto y cuidado del medio ambiente y avances significativos en gobierno abierto y democracia participativa".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad