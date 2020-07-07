El Gobierno sustituye la incapacitación judicial por la curatela y el apoyo

madridActualizado:
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes un anteproyecto de ley que propone la desaparición de la incapacitación judicial y la tutela para ser reemplazado por una figura más moderna: la curatela, el apoyo a estas personas allí donde lo necesiten como puede ser en el ámbito médico, el domicilio o las comunicaciones.
Este anteproyecto es enviado ahora a las Cortes Generales para su tramitación y supone una reforma de la legislación civil y procesal que afecta a las personas con discapacidad. Supone un avance más en la adaptación del Convenio internacional de los derechos de las personas con discapacidad de 2008.
Sustituye la incapacitación judicial de las personas con discapacidad intelectual por el apoyo. Y supone un cambio del sistema legal actual por otro basado en el respeto a la voluntad y las preferencias.
Esta reforma en ciernes ha sido elaborada por los ministerios de Justicia y el de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030.
