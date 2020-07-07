Estás leyendo: El Gobierno sustituye la incapacitación judicial por la curatela y el apoyo

Público
Público

El Gobierno sustituye la incapacitación judicial por la curatela y el apoyo

Envía a las Cortes un anteproyecto de ley que reforma el Código Civil y la Ley del Notariado. Desaparece la tutela y se reemplaza por el apoyo a las personas con discapacidad allí donde lo necesiten: domicilio, salud, comunicaciones...

Juan Carlos Campo tras Consejo de Ministros.
El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campos durante la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros en el Palacio de la Moncloa este martes. EFE/J.J. Guillén

madrid

Actualizado:

julia pérez

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes un anteproyecto de ley que propone la desaparición de la incapacitación judicial y la tutela para ser reemplazado por una figura más moderna: la curatela, el apoyo a estas personas allí donde lo necesiten como puede ser en el ámbito médico, el domicilio o las comunicaciones.

Este anteproyecto es enviado ahora a las Cortes Generales para su tramitación y supone una reforma de la legislación civil y procesal que afecta a las personas con discapacidad. Supone un avance más en la adaptación del Convenio internacional de los derechos de las personas con discapacidad de 2008.

Sustituye la incapacitación judicial de las personas con discapacidad intelectual por el apoyo. Y supone un cambio del sistema legal actual por otro basado en el respeto a la voluntad y las preferencias.

Esta reforma en ciernes ha sido elaborada por los ministerios de Justicia y el de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público