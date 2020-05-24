Estás leyendo: El Gobierno trabaja ya para que sus ruedas de prensa vuelvan a ser presenciales "en pocos días o semanas"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ruedas de prensa del Gobierno El Gobierno trabaja ya para que sus ruedas de prensa vuelvan a ser presenciales "en pocos días o semanas"

María Jesús Montero ha asegurado que "es mucho más fácil dirigirse a las personas en presencia física que no en una pantalla, que es extraordinariamente impersonal".

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante una rueda de prensa tras la videoconferencia en La Moncloa con los presidentes de comunidades y ciudades autónomas en relación a la dese
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante una rueda de prensa tras la videoconferencia en La Moncloa con los presidentes de comunidades y ciudades autónomas en relación a la desescalada por la pandemia de la covid-19, en Madrid (España) a 24 de mayo de 2020.

madrid

europa press

El Gobierno trabaja ya en las medidas de seguridad necesarias para que sus comparecencias de prensa vuelvan a ser presenciales para los periodistas "en pocos días o en las próximas semanas".

Así lo ha asegurado este domingo desde la Moncloa la ministra portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, en la rueda de prensa posterior tras la undécima videoconferencia que el Gobierno ha mantenido con los presidentes autonómicos.

"Me consta que la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación está trabajando ya en las medidas de seguridad imprescindibles para que se pueda volver a la sala de rueda de prensa del Consejo de Ministros en pocos días o las próximas semanas", ha avanzado Montero, que espera que sea así "dentro de pocos días".

En este sentido, la portavoz del Ejecutivo ha asegurado que "es mucho más fácil dirigirse a las personas en presencia física que no en una pantalla, que es extraordinariamente impersonal".

Desde el Estado de Alarma aprobado el pasado 14 de marzo, las ruedas de prensa del Gobierno se han ido realizando de manera telemática para la prensa, de acuerdo con las medidas de seguridad y de distanciamiento social establecidas por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú