El Govern ha iniciado este martes los primeros trámites para crear una ley ómnibus que recogerá alternativas legales para poder aplicar cuatro leyes de carácter social que fueron anuladas o suspendidas por el Tribunal Constitucional (TC).
La consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, ha recalcado este martes que el Ejecutivo catalán ha aprobado la memoria preliminar de un anteproyecto de ley que recogerá "alternativas legales" que hagan efectivas disposiciones que fueron anuladas por el TC o que están suspendidas, tras los recursos que presentó en su momento el anterior Gobierno del PP.
Son aspectos incluidos en cuatro leyes de la anterior legislatura y que fueron recurridos al TC: la de igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres; la de cambio climático; la de la agencia catalana de protección social; y la que regulaba las asociaciones de consumidores de cannabis.
