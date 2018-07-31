Público
Catalunya El Govern reclama a Pedro Sánchez avanzar en el referéndum de Catalunya y la situación de los presos soberanistas antes de otoño

Artadi, consellera de la Presidencia, ha argumentado que la reunión de la Comisión Bilateral Estado-Generalitat difícilmente podrá servir para "cerrar acuerdos", porque su intención es desbloquear el diálogo, y no ha habido trabajo previo para madurar los contenidos.

La consellera de Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Elsa Artadi, en compareixença aquest dijous després de la reunió de l'Executiu. EFE / Quique García.

La consellera de la Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, ha reclamado hoy al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que dé "pasos adelante" en cuestiones como el referéndum de autodeterminación y la situación de los presos soberanistas, para lo que le ha concedido "cierto margen" desde ahora hasta otoño, pero no "tiempo infinito".

Tras la reunión de hoy del Govern, Artadi ha enfriado las expectativas con respecto a la reunión de mañana de la Comisión Bilateral Estado-Generalitat, la primera desde 2011, en cuyo orden del día figura precisamente, entre otros temas, la autodeterminación y los presos, además de diversas cuestiones sectoriales.

Artadi ha argumentado que la reunión de mañana difícilmente podrá servir para "cerrar acuerdos", porque su intención es desbloquear el diálogo, y no ha habido trabajo previo para madurar los contenidos, pero sí debe salir una "priorización" de los asuntos a tratar en los próximos meses, el "establecimiento de grupos de trabajo" para preparar futuros acuerdos y un "calendario" de los objetivos.

Por lo tanto, el encuentro de mañana en el Palau de la Generalitat debe servir de "impulso político" para que ya en otoño, en una segunda reunión, "se materialicen los acuerdos" en los diferentes ámbitos de trabajo.

